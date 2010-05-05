Batter Up: Moody's Puts Portugal On Review For Possible Downgrade

They haven’t actually changed the grade just yet, but Moody’s just announced that it’s putting Portugal on review for a possible downgrade of its sovereign debt.



Currently Portugal has an AA2 rating from the agency.

Already the ECB has announced that it will accept any grade Greek debt for collateral from banks. Portugal next?

