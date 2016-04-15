It looks like the biggest IPO of the year will bring over $250 million

Portia Crowe

Bats Global Markets has priced its initial public offering at $19, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.

It’s set to raise about $253 million, making it largest IPO of the year.

The stock exchange operator is set to begin trading Friday morning on its own Bats BZX Exchange.

More to come…

 

NOW WATCH: Broadway’s biggest hit ‘Hamilton’ is making over $2 million a month — here’s why the producer thinks it could be making a lot more

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.