It looks like the biggest IPO of the year will bring over $250 million

Bats Global Markets has priced its initial public offering at $19, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.

It’s set to raise about $253 million, making it largest IPO of the year.

The stock exchange operator is set to begin trading Friday morning on its own Bats BZX Exchange.

More to come…

