It looks like the biggest IPO of the year will bring over $250 million

Bats Global Markets has priced its initial public offering at $19, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.
It’s set to raise about $253 million, making it largest IPO of the year.
The stock exchange operator is set to begin trading Friday morning on its own Bats BZX Exchange.
More to come…
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 14, 2016
