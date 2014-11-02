Debunking The 3 Biggest Myths About Bats

The largest urban bat colony in North America roosts beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge in the heart of Austin, Texas. More than 1.5 million bats reside under the bridge in the summer. We asked one of the area’s leading experts about some of the common misconceptions surrounding the species.

