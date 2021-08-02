Baton Rouge’s largest hospital has reportedly run out of hospital beds due to COVID-19 spike in Louisiana

Baton Rouge’s largest hospital has run out of hospital beds, according to its chief medical officer.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state is returning to a mask mandate.

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge’s largest hospital, has run out of hospital beds amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the hospital’s staff.

“There are no more beds left,” Chief Medical Officer Katy O’Neal said at a press conference on Monday. At that same press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would bring back its mask mandate and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Representatives from other hospitals in the state said they were having staffing shortages or dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among staff.

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to these patients,” said O’Neal.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.