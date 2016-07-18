ANOTHER COP KILLING IN AMERICA: Manhunt in Louisiana after 3 officers shot dead

East Baton Rouge Police officers patrol Airline Hwy after 3 police officers were killed early this morning on July 17, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Sean Gardner/ Getty Images.

Police in Louisiana say that several officers have been shot and killed in Baton Rouge while on duty.

In total, six law enforcement officers were shot, with three dead and three injured, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola told CNN.

One shooter is dead, but at least two others may still be at large, according to spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Casey Rayborn Hicks, as The Advocate reports.

All victims were members of either the Baton Rouge Police Department or the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish Kip Holden called the incident an “ambush”-style attack.

The shooting happened early Sunday, less than one mile from police headquarters.

It’s still an “active working scene,” one source told CNN. Authorities are hunting for at least one person or several people.

“If they are wearing army fatigues; if they are wearing all black; if they are wearing a mask; if they are wearing anything that’s out there, please, give us a call,” Baton Rouge Police Corporal L’Jean McNeely told CNN.

The dead suspect was wearing some type of mask, Coppola told CNN.

During a press conference, McNeely said robots were being brought in to check the area for explosives.

In the video below, initial shots can be heard.

Police received a call of a “suspicious” person with an assault weapon in the area, according to various reports.

Earlier this week, police arrested people in connection with a burglary believed to be a part of a larger “credible threat” to attack officers in Baton Rouge.

“This is an unspeakable and unjustified attack on all of us at a time when we need unity and healing. Rest assured, every resource available to the State of Louisiana will be used to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

President Barack Obama has been briefed on the situation, a White House official said. The White House has been in contact with local officials in Baton Rouge and has offered any assistance necessary.

In a statement, Obama condemned what he called a “cowardly and reprehensible assault.”

“We may not yet know the motives for this attack, but I want to be clear: There is no justification for violence against law enforcement. None. These attacks are the work of cowards who speak for no one,” the statement continued.

Police-community relations in Baton Rouge have been especially tense since the killing of 37-year-old Alton Sterling, a black man killed by white officers earlier this month after a scuffle at a convenience store. The killing was captured on cellphone video and circulated widely on the internet.

