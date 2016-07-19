Sister of police officer killed in Baton Rouge: 'It's coming to the point where no lives matter'

Twitter/Britni Danielle Montrell Jackson, one of three Baton Rouge law-enforcement officers killed on Sunday, July 17.

Montrell Jackson was one of three police officers killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sunday.

His sister, Joycelyn Jackson, remembers him as “outgoing” and “kind.” She said she sympathizes with the Black Lives Matter movement, but said that “God gives nobody the right to kill and take another’s life.”

“It’s coming to the point where no lives matter,” she told The Washington Post on Sunday, “whether you’re black or white or Hispanic or whatever.”

Jackson has quickly become a face of the recent spate of police shootings in the US.

Days before his death, Jackson posted a plea for peace on Facebook:

“I’m tired physically and emotionally,” he wrote. “”I swear to God I love this city, but I wonder if this city loves me. In uniform, I get nasty hateful looks, and out of uniform some consider me a threat. I’ve experienced so much in my short life and these last 3 days have tested me to the core.”

Lonnie Jordan, Jackson’s father-in-law, described him as a “gentle giant” who was “always about peace,” according to the Associated Press. Jackson’s brother called him “a protector” who “went above and beyond” and was dedicated to “God, family, and the police force.”

If Joycelyn Jackson could talk to the shooter, or anyone else hoping to commit violence against the police, she’d warn them of the spiritual consequences of their actions.

“If I could say anything to anyone, it is to get their lives right with God,” she told The Washington Post. “Hell is a horrible, horrible place to be.”

Jackson was married, with a young son. He was one of three officers killed in Baton Rouge on Sunday when police responded to a 911 call about a man carrying a rifle. Three others were injured.

