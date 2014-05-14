Here's The First Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batsuit In The 'Batman/Superman' Movie

Here’s you first image of Ben Affleck as Batman in the new “Batman / Superman” movie.

One day after teasing an image of the new batmobile, director Zack Snyder released an image featuring the Caped Crusader’s new ride along with the new Batsuit.

Here’s a larger look at the suit and car:

Let’s take a closer look at the new Bat symbol:

See how the batsuit has changed over the years »

What do you think?

The suit looks heavily influenced by Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” comic which features an older Bruce Wayne reprising his role as Batman and facing off against Superman.

That follows in line with comments Warner Bros.’ CEO Kevin Tsujihara made last year saying Affleck’s version of the Caped Crusader will be “tired and weary.”

It was previously reported Snyder also met with Miller.

Synder has said he will not adapt the four-part graphic novel.

The untitled “Batman / Superman” movie will be released May 6, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.