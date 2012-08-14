'The Dark Knight' Is No Match For 'Bourne'–Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Universal

With two newcomers this week, Batman’s run at theatres comes to a halt after three weeks at the top of the box office. Given “The Dark Knight” earned $26m in week four, it’s no surprise that the next big anticipated summer film took reign over “The Dark Knight Rises” this week.



Will Ferrell made a comeback at theatres this week after his last comedy “Casa de mi Padre,” which earned $8m worldwide.

Out of the top 10 this week is Disney and Pixar’s “Brave.” After an eight-week run, the film has grossed $374.4m.

Also, “Nitro Circus the Movie 3D,” based on the MTV series, makes its debut earning $1.1m. In comparison, the similar “Jackass 3-D” earned $50.3m opening weekend.

It’s a tie for tenth place this week. Here’s this week’s biggest winners and losers at the box office.

10. After six weeks, “The Amazing Spider-Man“ barely holds on to the top 10 with $2.2m. The reboot has earned $690m worldwide.

10. “The Watch“ drops five spots and 66.3 per cent at theatres to tie with the webbed hero at $2.2m even.

9. “Step Up Revolution“ has yet to break its budget of $33m in the U.S. In week three, the dance film earned $2.8m bringing it to a domestic total of $30.2m.

8. “Ted” continues to bring in the laughs with another $3.2m. Seth MacFarlane‘s debut film has earned $323.1m worldwide.

7. The fourth instalment of “Ice Age” falls three spots this week earning $6.7m.

6. After one week in theatres, the “Total Recall” remake featuring Colin Farrell drops four spots and 68.3 per cent earning $8.1m. The film, which cost an estimated $125m to produce, has grossed $71.6m to date.

5. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” drops two spots this week with $8.2m.

4. Newcomer “Hope Springs” featuring Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep earned $15.6m, slightly above early estimates of $14m for the weekend.

3. “The Dark Knight Rises” was finally knocked off its pedestal after a month coming in third with $19.5m. During week four, “The Dark Knight” grossed $26.1m. TDKR has now earned $835.4m worldwide.

2. Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis‘ “The Campaign” had a big opening weekend earning $27.4m. The political comedy didn’t beat out “Anchorman” ($28.4m), “The Other Guys,” ($35.5m), or “Step Brothers” ($30.9m).

1. “The Bourne Legacy” performed as expected with $40.2m. Compared with earlier flicks in the franchise, “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “The Bourne Supremacy” earned $69.2m and $52.5m respectively opening weekend. This is still a rise over the $27.1m grossed by the original “Bourne Identity” its first weekend.

