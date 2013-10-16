The 'Batman Vs. Superman' Movie Is Filming This Weekend At A College Campus In LA

Warner Bros. Going to be in Los Angeles this weekend? Try to head to the football match at ELAC Saturday.

Batman and Superman are heading to Los Angeles this weekend.

The largely anticipated “Man of Steel” sequel will be filming at East Los Angeles College’s Weingart stadium Saturday, October 19.

According to the school’s campus paper, ELAC’s stadium “will transform into Gotham City University home stadium” at halftime for a home game against Metropolis State University.

ELAC says the first 2,000 who sit in a designated filming area of the stadium will receive T-shirts designed by director Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel,” “300”).

A total of three shots are expected to be filmed at the college. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

It’s unclear whether stars Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill will be in attendance, but the scene sounds similar to the filming of the popular football scene that occurred in “The Dark Knight Rises.“

The Batman / Superman movie is slated for release July 17, 2015.

