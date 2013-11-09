These 3 Actresses Auditioned For The Role Of Wonder Woman In The 'Batman Vs. Superman' Movie [Report]

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images ‘Fast and Furious’ actress Gal Gadot is one of the rumoured actresses up for a lead role in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel.

If you’ve been following rumours about the Batman / Superman movie — there are plenty — then you’d believe that

Wonder Womanor some other Justice League member may be joining our two big DC superheroes in the “Man of Steel” sequel.

Well, looks like there may be some truth to that.

Variety reports that three actresses have been testing for the role of a female lead and they all have similar attributes to the Amazon princess.

Gal Gadot (“Fast and the Furious”), Elodie Yung (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”), and Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) are the actresses the trade publication says are potentially up for the role of Diana Prince.

Jason Merritt/Getty Olga Kurylenko starred alongside Tom Cruise in this year’s ‘Oblivion.’

From Variety:

“Sources stress there’s still a possibility this role could be Bruce Wayne’s love interest, but the casting description of “tall, brunette, athletic and exotic” also matches that of the Wonder Woman character in the comics.”

Naturally, Warner Bros. is mum on the subject.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if we were to get some big Batman / Superman news and soon.

Jason Kempin/Getty Elodie Yung of ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ fame has the right look for the role.

Ahead of the “Man of Steel” release on Blu-Ray and DVD Tuesday, Warner Bros. is holding a special fan event is tomorrow morning at 12 p.m. EST with “Man of Steel” actors Henry Cavill and Amy Adams along with director Zack Snyder on Yahoo! Movies.

In addition to answering fan questions, the cast and crew will “discuss what the future holds for the Last Son of Krypton.”

Could we get a hint about another Justice League member as well?

