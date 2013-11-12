The New Batsuit In The 'Batman Vs. Superman' Movie Will Be Different From Anything We've Ever Seen Before

Well, this is good news Batfans.

For anyone who has been against the casting of Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader, you can be assured that one thing is awesome so far: Batman’s new suit.

Comic book lord and filmmaker Kevin Smith spilled during his latest Hollywood Babble-On podcast that he has seen a picture of Affleck in the new costume straight from director Zack Snyder and its awesome.

Over the weekend, Smith hosted a fan Q&A event with Snyder and stars Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in anticipation of the Blu-ray release of “Man of Steel” Tuesday where he says the director showed him a photo backstage.

From the podcast:

“I saw the Batman costume. More than that I saw a picture of him (Affleck) in the costume … Now, I don’t want to give anything away ’cause that is up to them and stuff … but I am going to say this, I instantly bear hugged him (Snyder). You have not seen this costume in a movie on film before, and for a comic book fan, it was mind bending. I was like ‘Get the f— out of here, only you have enough power to pull this off.'”

The “Comic Book Men” star added that even hardcore Batfans will be able to get behind this costume.

“The costume, it blew my mind,” said Smith. “It’s its own thing. I was so elated.”

It’s been rumoured the new Batman is being modelled after popular 2011 graphic novel “Batman: Noel.”

And for anyone who was worried about bat nipple on the new look, Smith assured there will be none.

Here’s a look at the cover of the comic:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.