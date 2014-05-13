Here's The First Image Of The New Batmobile From The Batman/Superman Movie

We’re getting our first glimpse at the Batmobile from the highly-anticipated Batman / Superman movie.
Director Zack Snyder just teased an image of Batman’s new ride hinting that he may show it off tomorrow for fans.
Take a look:
Could be time to pull the tarp…Tomorrow? http://t.co/Nmm0QqWYYH pic.twitter.com/E6iKluZNDj
— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) May 12, 2014
Here’s the full image:
What do you think?
It looks like it’s going to be a throwback to the one we’re familiar with from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie.
As a reminder, here’s what that car looked like:
The Batmobile will be a big presence in the next Batman video game this fall, “Arkham Knight.” Here’s how that car will look.
The Batman / Superman film is set for a May 6, 2016 release.
