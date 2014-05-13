Here's The First Image Of The New Batmobile From The Batman/Superman Movie

We’re getting our first glimpse at the Batmobile from the highly-anticipated Batman / Superman movie.

Director Zack Snyder just teased an image of Batman’s new ride hinting that he may show it off tomorrow for fans.

Take a look:

Here’s the full image:

What do you think?

It looks like it’s going to be a throwback to the one we’re familiar with from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie.

As a reminder, here’s what that car looked like:

The Batmobile will be a big presence in the next Batman video game this fall, “Arkham Knight.” Here’s how that car will look.

The Batman / Superman film is set for a May 6, 2016 release.

