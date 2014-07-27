Here's How Wonder Woman Will Look In 'Batman V Superman'

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday morning to reveal the first teaser trailer for the film and a first look at Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot (“Fast and Furious” franchise) will play the Amazonian princess Diana Prince in the followup to “Man of Steel.”

Cast members Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gadot briefly joined Snyder on stage before revealing character posters for all three.

What do you think?

The outfit is noticeably darker than previous incarnations of the heroine. Gadot’s version is pictured with a sword and Wonder Woman’s lasso of truth to the side of her right thigh.

Here’s how Lynda Carter looked wearing the outfit in in the ’70s adaptation of the comic series.

Reactions to the new costume are mixed:

Gal Gadot looks amazing as Wonder Woman. I wish Batman V Superman would come out sooner. #WonderWoman #Whymustwewaitsolong — Marbella Gonzalez (@madradness) July 26, 2014

Loving Wonder Woman's new costume in Batman V Superman! — Shelby Scott (@shelbybscott) July 26, 2014

So, when did Wonder Woman become Xena? — Lewis Dunford (@LewisHDunford) July 26, 2014

