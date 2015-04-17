It looks like 'Batman V Superman' will address the big problem many people had with 'Man of Steel'

Warner Bros. Everyone’s out to get Superman in ‘Batman V Superman.’

The “Batman V Superman” teaser leaked online late Thursday evening.

If you watched it, it looks like next spring’s film will address one big issue many critics and fans had with 2013’s predecessor “Man of Steel.”

In the third act of that film, Superman, typically known for being an upstanding figure of hope and morality, uncharacteristically brought death and destruction upon Metropolis as he fought General Zod (Michael Shannon). Supes then broke the moral code viewers identify with the hero by snapping Zod’s neck brutally on screen.

That wasn’t the Superman viewers were used to seeing.

Many responded critically of how the Man of Steel was portrayed in the film because of those final scenes.

However, in telling this origin story of Superman, director Zack Snyder was aiming to show a young man who wasn’t quite Superman yet. Sure, he looked and dressed the part, but he wasn’t the Man of Steel in his glory days. He was just starting out.

Snyder reinforced that idea in an interview with Empire magazine at the time:

David [S. Goyer], Chris [Nolan] and I had long talks about it, and I said that I really feel like we should kill Zod, and that Superman should kill him. The ‘Why?’ of it for me was that if was truly an origin story, his aversion to killing is unexplained… I wanted to create a scenario where Superman, either he’s going to see [Metropolis’ citizens] chopped in half, or he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do.

Regardless, if you weren’t happy with the ending to “Man of Steel,” don’t worry.

From what’s seen in the first “Batman V Superman” trailer, one thing’s clear, no one is a fan of Superman.

A voiceover from Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor refers to the Man of Steel as a treacherous being. “Devils don’t come from hell beneath us,” he says. “No, they come from the sky.”

Batman is seen addressing Superman at the trailer’s end inquiring, “Tell me, do you bleed?” before threatening, “You will.”

Most fans could have seen this coming. After all, the film is called Batman vs. Superman. You can bet Bats wasn’t going after the Man of Steel for purely knocking out one of his Wayne Enterprises satellites in the 2013 film.

The Man of Steel will get his dues.

And it looks like Affleck’s Batman is ready to deliver.

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.