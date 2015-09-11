The 'Batman v Superman' director just told us which superhero will be featured more in the movie

Get ready for a whole lot of Batfleck in next year’s “Batman V Superman.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, director Zack Snyder confirmed that we’ll be seeing more of Batman than Superman in Warner Bros.’ next big superhero movie.

Why more Bats?

Snyder says Superman just had an entire movie dedicated to him in 2013’s “Man of Steel.” This Batman, a new iteration who will be played by Ben Affleck, will need to be introduced to the audience once again after Christopher Nolan’s successful “Dark Knight” trilogy.

“Only in that because it’s a different Batman than the Batman that was in the Chris Nolan movies, so we have a little bit more explaining to do — and you just had a whole Superman movie,” Snyder told The Daily Beast. “But I think only in that way, because you need to understand where Batman is with everything. And that’s more toward the beginning, but it evens back out as it goes on.”

Warner Bros. Move over Superman. ‘Batman v Superman’ is the Batman show … featuring Superman.

While that may be the case, it’s no secret that actor Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman wasn’t an instant hit with critics and fans.

Many criticised the new Superman for being a brooding, darker version of the iconic hero fans were used to seeing.

Though I didn’t find that to be the case back in 2013, it was difficult for people to accept it. It didn’t help that Superman helped demolish an entire city near the end of the film. Oh, and, spoiler, he also killed a guy.

That’s certainly one reason why we may see Superman receive such a scolding for his behaviour in “Man of Steel” by the government and the Caped Crusader himself.

In the eyes of some viewers, Superman needs to be redeemed on screen.

YouTube screencap Just some of the destruction Superman was inadvertently responsible for in ‘BvS’ due to a huge fight with General Zod (Michael Shannon).

Even though “Man of Steel” was the ninth-highest grossing total of 2013, it didn’t come anywhere close to the last two Batman films from director Christopher Nolan. “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

Batman has always been a surefire win for the studio on screen whether in animated, live-action, or video games.

So it shouldn’t be a big surprise Warner Bros.’ would want to lean more heavily on Batman.

“Batman v Superman” will be in theatres March 25, 2016.

