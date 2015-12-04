We now know who's the villain in 'Batman v Superman'

A new “Batman v Superman” trailer debuted on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday.

And while the two superheroes will be squaring off in next spring’s big movie, the trailer revealed they will also be facing an iconic DC villain: Doomsday.

Warner Bros. Not exactly what we were expecting him to look like, but OK.

Warner Bros. It’s like he’s a piece of discarded Godzilla concept art mashed with a mutated Ninja Turtle. But at least he has laser eyes?

The reveal confirmed what many fans, including myself, have been thinking for some time: General Zod (Michael Shannon) will be used in some way to help create the iconic villain. It’s not clear whether Zod is resurrected, but it appears as if he’s used to help give birth to Doomsday, or the devil, as Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor refers to him in the new trailer.

From the trailer, we know Doomsday’s scary, has laser vision like Superman, and, presumably, super strength, but what else?

If you’re not familiar with the character, let’s break it down.

Who’s Doomsday?

Doomsday is a ravaging madman bent on destroying anything and everything in his path. The main thing you need to know about him is that he killed the man of steel in 1992’s “The Death of Superman.” Yes, this guy killed Superman.

In the comics, Doomsday’s powers include super strength, speed, regeneration, and he can even resurrect himself. (Yeah, that’s not good.)

Here’s how he looks in the comics:

DC Comics Superman goes up against Doomsday.

DC Comics A current iteration of Doomsday from DC Comics.

The character has been introduced a few different ways, and he’s always looked particularly cartoonish and goofy. In his first comic appearance, he was a monster from Superman’s home planet of Krypton, created after a series of experiments.

In television series “Smallville,” Doomsday was created in part by General Zod.

DC/The WB This version of Doomsday looks like something out of a ‘Power Rangers’ cartoon.

In the animated series, he’s made as an evil clone of Superman.

WB One animated version of Doomsday.

In one animated movie, 2007’s “Superman: Doomsday,” the creature is unearthed by LexCorp employees during a mining project. Luthor clones Superman to create a version of the man of steel he can control.

From the new trailer, it looks like we may see some version of that play out on screen. We see Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) appear to bring this creature to life to battle it out with Superman.

So far, the reaction to the new Doomsday hasn’t been overwhelming with fans.

Many have compared him to a Ninja Turtle or Abomination, the character seen in Marvel’s 2008 “Incredible Hulk” movie.

Some other fans see a resemblance to a troll from “The Lord of the Rings.”

What do you think of Doomsday?

