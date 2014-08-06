Video From The Set Of 'Batman V Superman' Gives Us Our First Glimpse Of Ben Affleck As Bruce Wayne

We finally get to see what Ben Affleck’s Batman looks like without the cowl.

Up until this point we’ve only seen photos of Affleck as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

But now, thanks to a video taken on the film’s set by YouTube user Samuel Otten, we’re able to see the man behind the mask.

The video shows Affleck on set standing next to many buses marked Metropolis City.

As for the look of Affleck’s billionaire Bruce Wayne himself, he seems to be dressed in a nice blue shirt with a dark blue vest.

Here’s a closer look.

Last month during Comic Con, director Zack Snyder showed a brief scene from the film along with photo of Gal Gadot dressed as Wonder Woman, but other than that information regarding the film has been locked down.

We’ll just have to wait until “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits theatres May 6th, 2016, to see what Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was doing in Metropolis.

You can watch the full set video by Otten below:

