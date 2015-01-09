We May Finally See The 'Batman V Superman' Trailer In Theatres Next Month

Warner Bros. The latest rumour suggests the first ‘Batman V Superman’ teaser will be in front of ‘Jupiter Ascending.’

If you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting for the first “Batman V Superman” teaser to premiere, it sounds like you’ll only need to wait a little bit longer for your first look at the film.

The latest rumour is that we’ll see the first teaser in theatres in February.

Latino Review, which has a pretty good track record with superhero news, reports the “Batman V Superman” teaser trailer will be attached to Warner Bros.’ next film, “Jupiter Ascending.”

If this is the case, this is a really good decision by WB.

“Jupiter Ascending,” which was set to be one of the studio’s big summer movies last year, was abruptly pulled and delayed from its July 18, 2014 release date last year.

The estimated $US175 million movie comes from the Wachowski siblings who directed the successful “Matrix” trilogy and stars Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis.

Warner Bros./YouTube Mila Kunis stars as Jupiter — the heir to rule Earth in ‘Jupiter Ascending.’

Variety reported the delay in the film was to finish “more than 2,000 special effects” along with a “weak response” to a research screening of the film last April.

“Cloud Atlas,” the last big-budget film the Wachowskis delivered for Warner Bros. featuring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry bombed domestically when it debuted in 2012, so a big trailer in front of the film could help boost attendance — as long as it’s not online first.

Previously, it was heavily rumoured the first teaser would appear in theatres connected with some of 2014’s holiday movies including Warner Bros.’ “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

Honestly, WB had nothing to gain by attaching the “BvS” trailer to that film.

People were going to go out and see the final instalment of “The Hobbit” trilogy regardless. It already had a built-in fanbase and the last two films have earned almost $US2 billion combined.

“Jupiter Ascending” can probably use all the help it can get.

Channing Tatum stars as a genetically modified hunter who is part wolf and part human. Mila Kunis plays a Cinderella-esque character who’s a janitor who discovers she’s actually royalty and the ruler of Earth. A bunch of aliens led by actor Eddie Redmayne are trying to hunt her down.

Warner Bros. Is it just us or do those prosthetic ear attachments look ridiculous?

While Tatum’s most recent comedy “22 Jump Street” soared at the box office, his most recent action film, “White House Down,” underperformed for Sony resulting in a weak quarter for the company in 2013. It’s uncertain whether he and Kunis are enough of a draw for a huge crowd.

The first teaser trailer for “BvS” debuted last year at San Diego Comic-Con.

The teaser that will be seen in theatres is reportedly different and will be “Batman heavy.”

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” is set for a March 25, 2016 theatrical release.

