The first 'Batman V Superman' trailer leaks online

Well, this was unexpected.

The first “Batman V Superman” trailer has leaked online in full.

Warner Bros. can’t be too pleased. The studio had plans to debut the trailer Monday evening at fan events in IMAX theatres across the country.

Check out the video before its pulled.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, images began to leak online from what appeared to be a trailer to the film before being quickly pulled.

This is the second time footage from “Batman V Superman” has leaked online.

Following last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, footage shown during a panel for the film quickly spread on YouTube before being pulled by Warner Bros.

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

