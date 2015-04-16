Warner Bros. is letting fans sign up to see the 'Batman V Superman' trailer in theatres Monday

The first trailer for next year’s highly-anticipated “Batman V Superman” movie is coming Monday.

If you want to see it first, it won’t be online. You’ll have to head to a theatre.

Seriously.

Fans can sign up on the film’s site to be among the first to see the full trailer in select theatres.

If you want to see the trailer in theatres, head here for the chance at a free ticket.

We’re sure tickets will be gone quickly.

The event feels similar to previous marketing for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Ahead of the release of 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” fans were invited to sign up for screenings previewing the first six minutes of the film in IMAX. The preview then played in front of select IMAX screenings. Similar screenings for six minutes of “The Dark Knight Rises” were released in IMAX theatres ahead of the 2012 film’s theatrical debut.

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.