Warner Bros. surprised fans with free tickets to see 'Batman V Superman' before it comes out

Warner Bros. just turned up the dial on the impending DC vs Marvel movie battle for dominance at the box office.

If you were among the fans who turned up at Imax theatres across the country Monday night for a “Batman V Superman” trailer event, you were in for a treat.

Not only did you get two exclusive posters of the Dark Knight and Man of Steel, but those in line were surprised with free passes to see the movie at a screening a week ahead of the film’s debut next year!

Since we’re big Batman fans, Business Insider headed to the event Monday night.

Interestingly, but maybe not surprisingly, I was one of the few females in line for the event when I arrived at 6:20 p.m. for the 7 p.m. showing.

Here’s how the tickets looked:

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider We headed to our favourite NYC theatre, AMC’s Lincoln Square which hosts the biggest Imax screen in NYC.

According to the ticket, fans will get to see the film the week before the film comes out in March 2016. (Interesting, it doesn’t say the film’s actual date March 25, 2016.) Fans will have to return to the theatre they showed up to Monday evening to see the film.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to keep the ticket.

Attendees had to sign their names on the back of the ticket along with their email addresses and hand them over to staff in order to get their free tickets. Fans will hear back in February 2016 about the screening date and time.

The trailer event itself was only about five minutes long. In itself, that was kind of disappointing, especially if you came from far off to view a trailer that was already online. People at the end of our screening actually asked aloud whether that was it in slight disbelief.

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder came on screen with the new Batmobile behind him to thank fans for coming to the event.

He asked fans not to record the trailer, something that was a moot issue, since the trailer had leaked late last week online.

The trailer itself was the same one that Warner Bros. released online Friday evening with one little addition at the end.

Warner Bros. Here’s the final scene in the official ‘Batman V Superman’ teaser trailer. Fans were able to see a few more exclusive shots right after this scene.

The version of the trailer we saw added a brief scene of Superman and Batman charging at one another. Batfans will recognise it as a pivotal scene from Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” graphic novel when the two superheroes face off in a longwinded battle.

The crowd loved it.

Snyder returned on screen again once more to explain that the version of the trailer fans saw will not appear online or in theatres. It was exclusive to the Imax event only.

After showing the trailer once more, the hashtag #BatmanVSuperman appeared on the screen and that was it!

Personally, we thought we may have seen a few more clips or shots from the film.

Marvel held a similar event last year ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy”; however, that event lasted 17 minutes and showed off a few scenes from the film. Fans didn’t get free tickets to the film though.

After the event, fans turned in their signed “BvS” coupons to Warner Bros. staff on hand in exchange for two exclusive “Batman V Superman” posters.

If you weren’t able to attend the event, you can watch the official trailer right now below.

“Batman V Superman” is expected to be released March 25, 2016.

