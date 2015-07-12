12 things we learned from the new 'Batman v Superman' trailer

Here's a fun one, but it might be a bit of a huge spoiler so read on at your own risk.

While there's no official word on it, a report from Devin Faraci of Birth.Movies.Death says that the Big Bad of 'Batman v Superman' isn't Lex Luthor, but actually Doomsday, the comic book villain famous for killing Superman.

According to Faraci, this will happen when Lex gets a hold of Zod's corpse and begins to experiment on it, turning him into Doomsday -- the one threat big enough to cause these superheroes to put aside their differences and team up.