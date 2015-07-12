12 things we learned from the new 'Batman v Superman' trailer

The second “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and it was absolutely jam-packed.
Clocking in at nearly three and a half minutes, the trailer gives us our first look at the plot of the film alongside a plethora of Easter eggs and glimpses at what the wider DC Universe will look like in the movie.
Let’s dive right in.
A big problem a lot of fans had was the widespread destruction in the big finale to 'Man of Steel.' The movie sort of acted like it was no big deal. 'Batman v Superman' looks like it's going to take this head on, revealing that Bruce Wayne was at the scene, and he's very, very angry.
Now that we know Bruce was in Metropolis when it was nearly leveled, we learn the personal stake he has in it -- one of his buildings was completely destroyed in the fight, and Wayne feels responsible for the people who died on his watch.
Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman is the angry, ruthless sort with none of the deep sadness that seemed to haunt Christian Bale. He also seems to take things a bit too far -- it looks like he even brands criminals he apprehends!
'Batman v Superman' really doubles down on the notion of Superman as a deity, with terribly blunt imagery like this casting the superhero as a god among a frail, desperate people.
While the director has gone on record saying 'Batman v Superman' is not an adaptation of Frank Millar's seminal work 'The Dark Knight Returns,' he certainly admits to homaging it. This was something fans noticed once they saw Batman's suit, but sharp-eyed viewers probably loved this cinematic recreation of one of the most famous Batman illustrations ever.
The trailer makes a brief reference to one of the darkest Batman stories, in which the Joker kidnaps and kills Jason Todd, the second young man Batman takes under his wing as Robin after the first one goes his own way.
It's easy to forget with all that's going on here, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is supposed to make an appearance in this film. Presumably, that's what this totally random underwater shot with a shark is supposed to remind us about.
Here's a fun one, but it might be a bit of a huge spoiler so read on at your own risk.
While there's no official word on it, a report from Devin Faraci of Birth.Movies.Death says that the Big Bad of 'Batman v Superman' isn't Lex Luthor, but actually Doomsday, the comic book villain famous for killing Superman.
According to Faraci, this will happen when Lex gets a hold of Zod's corpse and begins to experiment on it, turning him into Doomsday -- the one threat big enough to cause these superheroes to put aside their differences and team up.
Good question! This is a weird tidbit, where Batman shows up in a duster and visor to take on a bunch of heavily armed soldiers with Superman emblems on their uniforms.
I have no idea.
If I had to guess though, I'd say it was an homage to 'Superman: Red Son' where baby Supes lands in Soviet Russia instead of Smallville, Kansas and becomes an unstoppable dictator, while Batman becomes a guerrilla freedom fighter/terrorist.
Thus, this is probably a vision of the world everyone fears will come to pass if no one is there to stand up to Superman, and not an actual plot element. But who knows!
For a minute there, it really looked like Zack Snyder was going to completely excise Superman's most famous weakness from his movies -- 'Man of Steel' featured Kryptonian 'atmosphere' make the hero all woozy. But it's back, and Lex Luthor has some.
Lex is also a bit weird in this whole thing.
Everything is so bleak, dour and cynical. Everything. And then look at all the destruction!
'Batman v Superman' might be the most depressing superhero movie yet.
