Warner Bros. releases the full official 'Batman V Superman' teaser trailer

A day after the first teaser trailer for the “Batman V Superman” movie leaked online, director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to unveil the HD version of the trailer.

Warner Bros. planned to reveal the first “Batman V Superman” teaser Monday night at special Imax screenings across the country.

According to Snyder, those screenings will still feature altered content from what’s seen in the trailer above.

Cell Phone v IMAX. IMAX Event BvS fans will still be first & only to see special IMAX BvS teaser #AFewExtraShotsPlusALittleSwag #NotPirated

— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) April 17, 2015

Henry Cavill returns as the Man of Steel while Ben Affleck joins the cast as an older version of the Caped Crusader.

“Batman V Superman” is in US theatres March 25, 2016.

