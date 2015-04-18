Warner Bros. releases the full official 'Batman V Superman' teaser trailer

Kirsten Acuna

A day after the first teaser trailer for the “Batman V Superman” movie leaked online, director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to unveil the HD version of the trailer. 

 

Warner Bros. planned to reveal the first “Batman V Superman” teaser Monday night at special Imax screenings across the country.

According to Snyder, those screenings will still feature altered content from what’s seen in the trailer above.

Henry Cavill returns as the Man of Steel while Ben Affleck joins the cast as an older version of the Caped Crusader. 

Ben affleck batmanWarner Bros.

“Batman V Superman” is in US theatres March 25, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.