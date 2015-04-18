Warner Bros. releases the full official 'Batman V Superman' teaser trailer

A day after the first teaser trailer for the “Batman V Superman” movie leaked online, director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to unveil the HD version of the trailer.
Warner Bros. planned to reveal the first “Batman V Superman” teaser Monday night at special Imax screenings across the country.
According to Snyder, those screenings will still feature altered content from what’s seen in the trailer above.
Cell Phone v IMAX. IMAX Event BvS fans will still be first & only to see special IMAX BvS teaser #AFewExtraShotsPlusALittleSwag #NotPirated
— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) April 17, 2015
Henry Cavill returns as the Man of Steel while Ben Affleck joins the cast as an older version of the Caped Crusader.
“Batman V Superman” is in US theatres March 25, 2016.
