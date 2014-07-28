Here's The 'Batman V Superman' Teaser Trailer Everyone's Going Crazy Over

The first “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” teaser trailer has made its way online after premiering at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

Director Zack Snyder stepped out during a two-hour Warner Bros.’ panel for fans to debut the first footage of the film.

It’s not the best quality, but you get a great sense of fan’s reactions to the clip.

Check it out below before it’s taken down:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s blocked here, but you sure get an idea of how the crowd reacted.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.