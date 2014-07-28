Here's The 'Batman V Superman' Teaser Trailer Everyone's Going Crazy Over

The first “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” teaser trailer has made its way online after premiering at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.
Director Zack Snyder stepped out during a two-hour Warner Bros.’ panel for fans to debut the first footage of the film.
It’s not the best quality, but you get a great sense of fan’s reactions to the clip.
Check it out below before it’s taken down:
It’s blocked here, but you sure get an idea of how the crowd reacted.
