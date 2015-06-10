The first reported 'Batman v Superman' synopsis hints at a new villain

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has been teased so far ahead of its Spring 2016 release that it’s easy to forget that very little official information has been released.

But with several big industry and fan trade shows approaching, that’s about to change — it looks like we might have the film’s first official synopsis.

According to Collider, an official synopsis has surfaced at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, which kicks off June 9. Per Collider:

Fearing the actions of a god-like super hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day saviour, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before.

This definitely seems in tune with the tone of the film’s first trailer, which debuted in April.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But what about that bit about “a new threat?” As menacing as Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor may look, that doesn’t quite sound like him, does it?

Could it be hinting at the long-rumoured appearance of Doomsday, the villain famous for killing Superman in the comic books? Or is Lex Luthor really going to be that big of a threat?

San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner — we’ll probably find out more then.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” arrives in theatres March 25, 2016.

