The 'Batman v Superman' stars defend their movie against harsh reviews: It's not 'for the critics'

Yahoo (L-R) Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

When you do a movie as giant as “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” the press tour is so long and spans multiple countries in such a short time, that actors are asked to react to the film’s reception before general audiences have even seen it.

That’s what happened when Yahoo Movies UK sat with the film’s cast and director Zack Snyder, and asked them what they thought of the negative reviews the film is getting (it currently has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

“What is going to really matter, I believe, is what the audience says,” Henry Cavill said. “Because they’re the ones who are buying tickets, they’re the ones who want to see more of this kind of story, or not. So the audience’s voice is loudest, and after this weekend, the audience will at least partly have spoken.”

Ben Affleck, sitting next to Cavill, chimed in with, “I agree.”

Snyder has been getting the brunt of the criticism for his polarising directing style, full of slow-motion shots and washout-out photography. He said he’s a comic-book guy and that he “made the movie based as much as I could on that aesthetic.”

Amy Adams said that the film wasn’t made “for the critics,” and Gal Gadot, who has received the most praise for her performance as Wonder Woman, added that Snyder did “fantastic work” in setting the basis for future films centered on DC Comics characters.

Meanwhile, Jesse Eisenberg, who plays Lex Luthor, keeps out of these kinds of conversations because he doesn’t read anything about the movies he’s in.

“I don’t even watch the movies I’m in,” he said. “I get very critical.”

Watch the whole video here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.