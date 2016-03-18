Here's everything you need to know about 'Batman v Superman' going into the movie

While “Deadpool” is still owning the box office, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is about to become the biggest new movie of the season when it hits theatres next week.
Yet the blockbuster is still shrouded in secrecy.
The latest multi-superhero epic has yet to screen for critics, even while stars Ben Afflek (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) have done rounds of press.
But Warner Bros. has just released a huge batch of new photos that give a closer look at key moments from the film, including behind-the-scenes shots of the actors at work with director Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel,” “300”).
A lot is riding on the latest from Snyder, who’s already signed on to helm two “Justice League” movies next. We’ll see if it cashes in at the box office, but at least based on this glimpse, the visuals look stunning.
Check out the photos from “Batman v Superman” and what you need to know about it below.
The movie centres on a heated battle between Batman and Superman, though they ultimately join forces against a larger evil.
As for the evil, that comes from villain Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg). Eisenberg didn't have to bulk up for the role like his costars. He joked that he was Affleck and Cavill's 'spotter' in the on-set gym.
Luthor creates a supervillain known as Doomsday that Superman and Batman have to go up against. You'll have to wait for the movie to see that.
Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman ultimately team up -- which, if you know your comics, is how the Justice League gets started.
Laurence Fishburne is Perry White, editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, where Kent works (in a disguise of only glasses).
Holly Hunter gets a small but important role as Senator Finch, who's investigating Superman's activities.
Eisenberg's Luthor has a much different look from the other versions of the villain onscreen. And Eisenberg even plays a little basketball in the film.
Here's director Zack Snyder working with Cavill. Known for his distinctive, spectacular visuals, Snyder is faced with by far his biggest task is 'Batman v Superman,' which is the start of a whole series of DC Comics-derived movies from Warner Bros.
The budget for 'Batman v Superman' is rumoured to be around an astonishing $400 million, which is likely including marketing. It's certainly one of the most expensive movies ever made.
Ben Affleck faced a lot of backlash when he was announced as the new Batman. But fan criticism of Dark Knight actors goes all the way back to Michael Keaton in the 1989 'Batman.'
'He's living in this grey zone,' Affleck said of what drew him to playing Batman. 'He's more broken, not slick. He's filling the hole in his soul with these increasingly morally questionable nighttime excursions -- fighting crime as well as by being this playboy.'
