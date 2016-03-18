Here's everything you need to know about 'Batman v Superman' going into the movie

While “Deadpool” is still owning the box office, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is about to become the biggest new movie of the season when it hits theatres next week.

Yet the blockbuster is still shrouded in secrecy.

The latest multi-superhero epic has yet to screen for critics, even while stars Ben Afflek (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) have done rounds of press.

But Warner Bros. has just released a huge batch of new photos that give a closer look at key moments from the film, including behind-the-scenes shots of the actors at work with director Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel,” “300”).

A lot is riding on the latest from Snyder, who’s already signed on to helm two “Justice League” movies next. We’ll see if it cashes in at the box office, but at least based on this glimpse, the visuals look stunning.

Check out the photos from “Batman v Superman” and what you need to know about it below.

The movie centres on a heated battle between Batman and Superman, though they ultimately join forces against a larger evil. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. As for the evil, that comes from villain Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg). Eisenberg didn't have to bulk up for the role like his costars. He joked that he was Affleck and Cavill's 'spotter' in the on-set gym. Warner Bros. Robin, Batman's trusted sidekick, is dead in the film. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Affleck and Cavill spend a lot of time in the movie looking very angry. Warner Bros. Amy Adams plays Lois Lane in this adaptation of the comics. Warner Bros. Luthor creates a supervillain known as Doomsday that Superman and Batman have to go up against. You'll have to wait for the movie to see that. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Gal Gadot said her original costume was so tight, she couldn't even breathe. Warner Bros. Source: Business Insider Batman calls the Man of Steel an 'alien' in the movie because of his superhuman strength. Warner Bros. In a twist, Superman's abilities are seen as a threat to the world in this movie. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman ultimately team up -- which, if you know your comics, is how the Justice League gets started. Warner Bros. Batman is still playing around with his toys in his cave. Ben Affleck Warner Bros. We also get to see Wonder Woman, like the other superheroes, when she's not saving the world. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. We also get a new Alfred in veteran English actor Jeremy Irons. Warner Bros. And Diane Lane's Martha Kent, adoptive mother of Superman, aka Clark Kent. Warner Bros. Laurence Fishburne is Perry White, editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, where Kent works (in a disguise of only glasses). Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Holly Hunter gets a small but important role as Senator Finch, who's investigating Superman's activities. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Eisenberg's Luthor has a much different look from the other versions of the villain onscreen. And Eisenberg even plays a little basketball in the film. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Here's director Zack Snyder working with Cavill. Known for his distinctive, spectacular visuals, Snyder is faced with by far his biggest task is 'Batman v Superman,' which is the start of a whole series of DC Comics-derived movies from Warner Bros. Warner Bros. The budget for 'Batman v Superman' is rumoured to be around an astonishing $400 million, which is likely including marketing. It's certainly one of the most expensive movies ever made. Warner Bros. Source: Forbes Warner Bros. Ben Affleck faced a lot of backlash when he was announced as the new Batman. But fan criticism of Dark Knight actors goes all the way back to Michael Keaton in the 1989 'Batman.' Warner Bros. 'He's living in this grey zone,' Affleck said of what drew him to playing Batman. 'He's more broken, not slick. He's filling the hole in his soul with these increasingly morally questionable nighttime excursions -- fighting crime as well as by being this playboy.' Warner Bros. Source: New York Times Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' will be out March 25. For now, this is what we know. You can watch the trailer below. Warner Bros.

