Here are the 'Batman v Superman' toys you'll be able to buy next year

Warner Bros. and DC Comics showed off a lot of merchandise for its upcoming “Batman v Superman” movie at Comic-Con this year.

Not only could fans check out costumes and props from the movie up close, but they could also get a sneak peek at a lot of the toys from Mattel that will be out next year in conjunction with the film.

There will be a lot of versions of the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel on shelves come next year.

If you missed out on the Con, here’s a look at everything we saw:

This Superman toy makes Supes’ cape look like he has wings. For some reason, it also has his Superman logo on both the left and right sides of his cape. The strangest bit; however, are the lines which rupture through his suit.

The lines are there because you’ll be able to light Superman up to show off his laser vision. This looks a little terrifying.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider This 12′ Superman ‘lights and sounds’ figure will be available January 1, 2016.

Similarly, there will be a Batman figure released that also lights up. It looks like Batman is wearing his suit to go up against Superman here.

You’ll be able to get your hands on a few different versions of the duo next year.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider The Superman and Batman DC Comics Multiverse figures will be available January 1, 2016.

You’ll also be able to play as Wonder Woman. She will also be available January 1.

Lurking in the background you can see another smaller Batman in battle armour wielding a weapon:

This is probably one of our favourite Batman figures.

Here’s another look at him:

You’ll be able to get both 6″ and 12″ figures for the Man of Steel. The 6: figure comes with a shield.

The 6″ Wonder Woman figure also comes with a shield. Behind her is another variation of Batman in his battle armour.

This larger version of Wonder Woman will also come with a shield.

Yet another Battle Armour version of Batman.

You’ll also be able to get a few different versions of the Batmobile. Here’s Mattel’s Speed Strike Batmobile, also available January 2016.

This version of the Batmobile looks like it may be able to shoot kryptonite.

Let’s not forget about the Batjet, which, if the trailers have been any indication, will be seen in the film.

A Batman Deluxe Blaster also appears to shoot kryptonite bullets.

Curiously, on either side of the Deluxe Blaster there were also two Batman and Superman figures which looked like Rock’em Sock’em Robots, but they weren’t accompanied by any tag. Since we were at the Mattel booth, and Mattel releases Rock’em Sock’em robots, it appears that that’s exactly what these are. Pretty cool.

Want to be the Batman? Kids will be able to get a Bat mask helmet that will allow themselves to change their voice to sound more like the Caped Crusader.

All of the above toys will be available from Mattel in January 2016. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.