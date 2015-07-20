Here are the 'Batman v Superman' toys you'll be able to buy next year

Kirsten Acuna

Warner Bros. and DC Comics showed off a lot of merchandise for its upcoming “Batman v Superman” movie at Comic-Con this year.

Not only could fans check out costumes and props from the movie up close, but they could also get a sneak peek at a lot of the toys from Mattel that will be out next year in conjunction with the film.

There will be a lot of versions of the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel on shelves come next year.

If you missed out on the Con, here’s a look at everything we saw:

This Superman toy makes Supes’ cape look like he has wings. For some reason, it also has his Superman logo on both the left and right sides of his cape. The strangest bit; however, are the lines which rupture through his suit.

Batman v superman toyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

The lines are there because you’ll be able to light Superman up to show off his laser vision. This looks a little terrifying.

Kirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThis 12′ Superman ‘lights and sounds’ figure will be available January 1, 2016.

Similarly, there will be a Batman figure released that also lights up. It looks like Batman is wearing his suit to go up against Superman here.

Batman v superman batmanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

You’ll be able to get your hands on a few different versions of the duo next year.

Superman batman multiverse toys comic-conKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe Superman and Batman DC Comics Multiverse figures will be available January 1, 2016.

You’ll also be able to play as Wonder Woman. She will also be available January 1.

Wonder woman batman v supermanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Lurking in the background you can see another smaller Batman in battle armour wielding a weapon:

Battle armour batmanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

This is probably one of our favourite Batman figures.

Batman v superman batmanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Here’s another look at him:

Batman batman v superman toyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

You’ll be able to get both 6″ and 12″ figures for the Man of Steel. The 6: figure comes with a shield.

Superman toy batman v supermanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider
Superman shield batman v supermanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

The 6″ Wonder Woman figure also comes with a shield. Behind her is another variation of Batman in his battle armour.

Batman wonder woman batman v superman toysKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

This larger version of Wonder Woman will also come with a shield.

Batman v superman wonder womanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Yet another Battle Armour version of Batman.

Batman v superman battle armourKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

You’ll also be able to get a few different versions of the Batmobile. Here’s Mattel’s Speed Strike Batmobile, also available January 2016.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

This version of the Batmobile looks like it may be able to shoot kryptonite.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Let’s not forget about the Batjet, which, if the trailers have been any indication, will be seen in the film.

Batjet batman v superman toyKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

A Batman Deluxe Blaster also appears to shoot kryptonite bullets.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Curiously, on either side of the Deluxe Blaster there were also two Batman and Superman figures which looked like Rock’em Sock’em Robots, but they weren’t accompanied by any tag. Since we were at the Mattel booth, and Mattel releases Rock’em Sock’em robots, it appears that that’s exactly what these are. Pretty cool.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider
Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Want to be the Batman? Kids will be able to get a Bat mask helmet that will allow themselves to change their voice to sound more like the Caped Crusader.

Bat helmet batman v supermanKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

All of the above toys will be available from Mattel in January 2016. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

