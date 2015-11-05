This new plot synopsis for 'Batman v Superman' is awfully revealing

If you’re like most Batman fans, you can’t wait for “Batman v Superman.”

We’ve seen a few trailers for the movie, and have a general idea of what the movie will be about. (It’s all in the title.) We also know Lex Luthor — or Lex Luthor’s son — will have a big role in the film.

While Luthor’s notoriously known as Superman’s main foe, it looks like he’ll also be going toe-to-toe with the Dark Knight.

Warner Bros. Jesse Eisenberg will play Luthor in the new film.

Comicbookmovie.com noticed U.K. theatre chain Odeon Cinemas has a new plot synopsis for the film with some interesting details on Luthor.

Check it out:

At long last, see Batman and Superman square off against each other in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’, an epic superhero showdown which will change both their lives forever. Clark Kent doesn’t trust Gotham’s mysterious masked vigilante. Bruce Wayne doesn’t trust the alien who nearly destroyed Metropolis. And Lex Luthor, who hates Superman more than anyone, is manipulating both of them for his own twisted ends. Choose your side: the Man of Steel or the Dark Knight? Learn the answer to the age-old question – who would win? – in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’.

It’s this line you’ll want to read again:

“And Lex Luthor, who hates Superman more than anyone, is manipulating both of them for his own twisted ends.”

From previous trailers, it’s been assumed Batman goes after Superman because he’s responsible for the destruction of one of his Wayne towers.

Warner Bros. Wayne Financial is seen destroyed in the ‘Batman v Superman’ trailers.

Warner Bros. If that’s not a look swearing vengeance on the Man of Steel, I don’t know what is.

However, that line suggest Luthor may also be the reason the two are fighting.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that the billionaire may try and turn the two superheroes on each other for his own personal gain.

Of course, this probably won’t work in the longrun for Luthor, but it would help to further explain why the two are fighting.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

