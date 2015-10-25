This toy gives a huge hint about a plot line in 'Batman v Superman'

If you’ve watched the trailers for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” there are a few parts which don’t really make much sense in context with the rest of the trailer.

Two minutes into the San Diego Comic-Con trailer you see a short sequence featuring Superman with a military personnel kneeling in his presence. Their uniforms are branded with the Man of Steel’s logo.

Not only does it make Superman look like he’s gone off the rails, but it makes him appear as if he’s possibly evil, leading a militarised group of soldiers. The scene is matched to a voiceover which says, “He has the power to wipe out the entire human race.” It pretty much goes against everything Superman stands for.

Later in the trailer we see a rugged Batman in what looks like a post-apocalyptic desert setting fighting off the Superman militia.

What’s going on?

These are most likely nothing more than dream sequences.

Superman hasn’t turned evil and Batman has clearly just been watching one too many “Mad Max” movies.

While at New York Comic Con, I came across a toy version of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the same attire.

I was stunned when I saw the name of the toy.

Knightmare Batman.

The nightmare name has come up a few times in the DC Universe. It’s the name of a difficulty level in “Batman: Arkham Knight.” Nightmare Batman is also an iteration of the Dark Knight in an alternate universe where Batman’s a vampire (yeah, it’s weird).

Knightmare Batman sounds like a clever take on the “Dark Knight” mashed together with nightmare.

A logical explanation is that this is a nightmare scenario Bruce Wayne has about Superman.

We know from watching the “Batman v Superman” trailers that Batman has a grudge against Supes for destroying one of his buildings at the end of “Man of Steel.”

From the trailers, it looks like we’ll see the same events unfold from Wayne’s perspective.

Affleck is playing a retired Batman in “Batman v Superman.”

After the destruction of the Wayne Financial tower, he’s most likely convinced to put on the cape and cowl once more to take down this dangerous looking guy by the name of Superman.

While viewers know Superman is no real threat, Wayne probably isn’t aware of that and considers the worst-case scenario of what may occur if Superman is allowed to continue to roam free without any consequences. After the 9/11-like disaster we saw at the end of “Man of Steel,” it’s only natural for an outsider to consider it’s a matter of time until he’ll cause more death and destruction.

The worst case scenario is what we’re seeing in the trailers.

The below is most likely nothing but a nightmare of Bruce Wayne’s.

We still have a while to go before we see how the film plays out on screen.

“Batman v Superman” will be in theatres March 25, 2016.

NOW WATCH: Fans tell us what they honestly think of Ben Affleck as the new Batman



