A new 'Batman v Superman' trailer is here and it finally reveals the villain

Ben Affleck stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday evening to debut a new “Batman v Superman” trailer, and it shows off a lot of new footage.

While we know the two superheroes will go head-to-head in next spring’s movie, the biggest reveal was a new villain the two will face off against: Doomsday.

While Batman and Superman may start off as likely foes, it looks like they will have to put their beef aside in order to deal with, what appears to be, a resurrected General Zod (Michael Shannon) (Yep! We’re going there!) in the form of a monstrous creature known as Doomsday in the comics.

Oh yeah, and they will get a little bit of help from Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who makes an appearance alongside the duo in the trailer.

“Batman v Superman” will be in theatres March 25, 2016.

Check it out below.

