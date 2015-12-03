A new 'Batman v Superman' trailer is here and it finally reveals the villain

Kirsten Acuna

Ben Affleck stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday evening to debut a new “Batman v Superman” trailer, and it shows off a lot of new footage.

While we know the two superheroes will go head-to-head in next spring’s movie, the biggest reveal was a new villain the two will face off against: Doomsday.

Doomsday batman v supermanWarner Bros.
DoomsdayWarner Bros.

While Batman and Superman may start off as likely foes, it looks like they will have to put their beef aside in order to deal with, what appears to be, a resurrected General Zod (Michael Shannon) (Yep! We’re going there!) in the form of a monstrous creature known as Doomsday in the comics.

Oh yeah, and they will get a little bit of help from Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who makes an appearance alongside the duo in the trailer.

Wonder woman batman v supermanWarner Bros.

“Batman v Superman” will be in theatres March 25, 2016.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.