Here's the first photo of Jesse Eisenberg as Superman's arch nemesis in the Batman V Superman' movie

We finally have an idea of how the new villain will look in the big “Batman V Superman” movie out next summer.

Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) will be taking on the role of the Man of Steel’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor.

The casting back in January 2014 was a bit of a surprise because it meant the 31-year-old actor would most likely have to cut off his locks for the role.

Lex Luthor, a billionaire scientist and CEO of his own company LexCorp, is known for being bald.

While filming for “Batman V Superman” has been underway for some time, Eisenberg has been very careful to keep his new look under wraps.

DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns teased the first image of Eisenberg in the upcoming film in which his hair is clearly gone.

DC Entertainment since released the image on Instagram.

Director Zack Snyder spoke with Entertainment Weekly revealing how this version of Luthor will be different than others fans have seen on screen before.

“He’s not any of the Lexes that you’ve seen, that’s for sure,” Snyder told EW. “… other than him being a captain of industry and one person to the world and another person to himself. And bald, of course.”

“Our Lex is disarming and he’s not fake,” he added. “He says what he believes and he says what’s on his mind. If you can unravel the string and decipher what he means, it’s all there.”

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

