'Batman v Superman' is a complete trainwreck, and director Zack Snyder is to blame

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Unfortunately, the movie is a complete mess. A lot of that blame can fall on director Zack Snyder, who has also caught heat with comic fans in the past for “Man of Steel.”

“Batman v Superman” will be out in theatres on March 20th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.