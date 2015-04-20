Fans are going to get some awesome posters at the 'Batman V Superman' trailer event Monday

Monday night, select fans are in for a treat.

Imax theatres around the country will be hosting an event to launch the “Batman V Superman” trailer

After the trailer leaked online last week, Warner Bros. ended up releasing a version of the trailer in full online Friday night.

However, director Zack Snyder promised fans attending Monday’s event will see some different footage. They will also get to go home with some swag. 

It looks like that will come in the form of two pretty cool looking posters.

Regal Cinemas just shared a preview at what fans can expect.

Here’s a closer look at both:

Batman v superman imax posterWarner Bros. via Regal Cinemas
Superman batman posterWarner Bros. via Regal Cinemas

