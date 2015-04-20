Fans are going to get some awesome posters at the 'Batman V Superman' trailer event Monday

Monday night, select fans are in for a treat.

Imax theatres around the country will be hosting an event to launch the “Batman V Superman” trailer.

After the trailer leaked online last week, Warner Bros. ended up releasing a version of the trailer in full online Friday night.

However, director Zack Snyder promised fans attending Monday’s event will see some different footage. They will also get to go home with some swag.

It looks like that will come in the form of two pretty cool looking posters.

Regal Cinemas just shared a preview at what fans can expect.

If you are attending the #MondayBvSSpecialIMAXEvent clear your walls now pic.twitter.com/38fCFMWD74

— Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) April 20, 2015

Here’s a closer look at both:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.