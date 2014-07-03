The First Photo Of Henry Cavill As The Man Of Steel In 'Batman V Superman' Looks Foreboding

A few days after we got a look at Henry Cavill on set of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Warner Bros. releases the first image of the actor dressed as the Man of Steel himself.

USA Today revealed the image first along with an interview from director Zack Snyder.

There’s not much to see, but our hero certainly doesn’t look happy. It actually looks like they plopped Cavill right into a Batman movie and he’s waiting for a meeting with the Dark Knight.

Looking more closely, the Superman suit mostly looks the same if not a bit bluer. It also looks like slight changes were made to the belt.

Expect to hear more about “Batman V Superman” later this month from San Diego Comic Con.

The movie is in theatres May 6, 2016.

Here’s how Superman’s suit looked in “The Man of Steel”:

