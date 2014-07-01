Here's The First Photo Of Henry Cavill As Clark Kent On Set Of 'Batman V Superman'

A lot of fan photos and videos of the “Batman V Superman” set have been hitting the web since filming began in Michigan recently.

Now, we have a clear look at Henry Cavill dressed as his Superman alter ego, Clark Kent.

Comingsoon.net caught sight of this first.

The photo comes from The Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund, an organisation which helps raise money for injured marines and their families.

Cavill is seen holding up a shirt for the foundation. The actor recently helped launch the Royal Marines 1664 Challenge in which commander units are participating in a five-phase challenge consisting of skiing, sailing, cycling, kayaking, and running that covers the span of 1034 miles.

You can read more about the challenge here.

