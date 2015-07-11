There are 'Batman v Superman' props on display at Comic-Con and they look amazing

There are plenty of cool things to see and do on the San Diego Convention Center showroom floor.

The coolest?

A wall display of gadgets and props from “Batman v Superman” that will be seen in the movie.

Sure, we’ve seen one official teaser trailer for next March’s big release; however, we haven’t seen any of Batman’s gadgets up close and personal.

If you’re a Batfan, and you can’t make it to the Con, you’ll definitely want to check these out.

Most recognisable are Batman’s iconic Batarangs which he uses to knock out villains.

If you’ve been playing “Batman: Arkham Knight,” the item on the right looks a lot like Batman’s explosive gel he uses to blast through walls. The item on the lower left appears to be a smoke grenade.

No question what these are! Grenade launchers and sticky bombs.

(Don’t mind the “Star Wars” footage in the shot. Disney and Lucasfilm strategically set up shop right across the way from the “Batman v Superman” displays with a huge monitor streaming “Star Wars” footage and trailers all day. You literally couldn’t look at the Batman displays without being reminded of “Star Wars” right behind you.)

Here’s the head gear that will be a part of Batman’s tech suit in the new movie.

We can’t wait to see Bats use this grapple gun.

But we’re more excited to see him use this old-fashioned grapple gun.

How slick is that?

Here’s another view of it.

In case, you’re sceptical Batman has two grapple guns:

Why two grapple guns, you ask?

For one, Batman will have multiple suits in the film. Different grapple guns probably look (and work?) better with different suits.

Also, this is Bruce Wayne we’re talking about. He has more than enough money to have as many grapple guns as he pleases. Fans won’t stop crowding around the ‘Batman v Superman’ costumes on display

A few more of the Dark Knight’s gadgets you’ll see in the film:

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Note the grapple hook at the bottom!

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” will be in theatres March 25, 2016.

