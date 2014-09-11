Here's The First Official Photo Of The Batmobile In 'Batman V Superman'

Director Zack Snyder just shared the first official image of the new batmobile that will be featured in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” summer 2016.

Here’s the high-resolution image.

The director’s tweet comes after low quality images of the batmobile on set surfaced on social media.

The car definitely reminds us of Batman’s new ride he’ll have in next year’s video game “Batman: Arkham Knight.”

Snyder first showed off an image of Batman’s vehicle in May.

“Batman V Superman” is set for release May 6, 2016.

