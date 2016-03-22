The early reaction to 'Batman v Superman' is here

Though we in the press can’t talk about “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” just yet, fans who were at the movie’s premiere in New York City on Sunday have taken to Twitter. And the reaction is very positive.

From what we can tell, the movie delivered on massive hype:

I haven’t felt this giddy after watching a movie since The Avengers. Goosebumps. Everywhere. Need to talk about it ASAP. #BVSPremiere

— Rodrigo Mariano (@Dragonsfoe) March 21, 2016

Still not over the #BVSPremiere. Still so giddy. Im totaaaaallllyy going to be seeing this again

— Mariam Chubinidzhe (@marchubz) March 21, 2016

And someone is now Team Affleck when it comes to the best Batman ever:

So Ben Affleck is my favourite Batman now.. #BVSPremiere

— Kendell B. (@kburton23) March 21, 2016

But the main consensus from this small sampling is that Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is a scene-stealer:

I would just like to say that the only time the entire audience cheered was for WONDER WOMAN. ???????????????????????? #BVSPremiere

— Tracy (@TKacz11) March 21, 2016

.@GalGadot‘s entrance as Wonder Woman in #BatmanvsSuperman was hands down the best part of the movie. #bvspremiere #whoruntheworld

— Erin Elizabeth Mizer (@EEMizer) March 21, 2016

I can confirm the loudest applause of the night at #BVSPremiere was #WonderWoman entrance. #WhoWillWin Wonder Women won. And she will again

— Ashley (@anwarren87) March 21, 2016

Keep an eye out for our review of the movie Tuesday night.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” opens in theatres on Friday.

