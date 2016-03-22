The early reaction to 'Batman v Superman' is here

Jason Guerrasio
Batman v supermanWarner Bros.‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

Though we in the press can’t talk about “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” just yet, fans who were at the movie’s premiere in New York City on Sunday have taken to Twitter. And the reaction is very positive.

From what we can tell, the movie delivered on massive hype:

 

 And someone is now Team Affleck when it comes to the best Batman ever:

But the main consensus from this small sampling is that Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is a scene-stealer:

Keep an eye out for our review of the movie Tuesday night.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” opens in theatres on Friday.

NOW WATCH: Kate Middleton opened a shop for charity

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.