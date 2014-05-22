Here's The Official Name For The Big 'Batman / Superman' Movie

Warner Bros. has announced the official name for the “Batman / Superman” movie.

“Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.”

The film will be the sequel to 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman while Ben Affleck will play Batman. Gal Gadot (“Fast and Furious”) will play Diana Prince / Wonder Woman while Jesse Eisenberg was recently cast as Lex Luthor.

Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, and Holly Hunter will also star.

Last week, director Zack Snyder teased the first photo of the new Batsuit and batmobile.

The film’s name hints at the impending “Justice League” movie Warner Bros. recently announced at the end of April.

Warner Bros. also launched a site for the sequel: batmanvssupermandawnofjustice.com.

The movie opens in theatres May 6, 2016.

Here’s the logo for the film:

What do you think?

