Here's how the 'Batman v Superman' costumes will look in the movie

Warner Bros. went all out to showcase “Batman v Superman” at San Diego Comic-Con.

Out next March, attendees can find props for the film and toys expected to be released in the coming months.

However, Con-goers are most excited about the actual costumes from the film that are on display.

In the center of the DC Comics booth are four costumes showcasing two different suits Batman will wear in the film along with Superman and Wonder Woman.

Fans can’t get enough of them.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider You had to squeeze your way through the packed floor if you wanted a photo of the new ‘Batman v Superman’ costumes.

Let’s take a closer look!

We’ve already seen Batman’s suit in the first trailer. It was pretty dark there.

Here’s another look at it:

The utility belt looks a bit rusty and worn. Remember Affleck’s supposed to be playing an older version of the Dark Knight in this film, so his outfit should look a bit worn.

Heading over to Superman, his costume looks more or less the same as the one he wore in “Man of Steel” with some subtle changes.

Here’s another image of him from across the showroom floor from my colleague, Melia.

As a refresher, here’s how Supes suit looked before in the 2013 film:

The area around his waist looks slightly different.

Wonder Woman will be in the film, too, played by Gal Gadot (“Fast and Furious” franchise).

Here’s how she’ll look on screen:

Here’s the first image that was released of Gadot in the Wonder Woman costume at last year’s Con. It looks like her outfit was brightened up a bit. Initial reactionscompared her costume to Xena.

You may not notice the most bizarre thing about Wonder Woman’s costume.

Take a closer look at her shoes.

Wonder Woman’s wearing … heels?

That doesn’t seem efficient.

More on that in another post, though.

Finally, here’s Batman’s second suit we’ll see in the film.

Look real close and you’ll notice the cape looks a bit weathered.

We’ve seen this look teased before in the film’s first official teaser trailer.

What do you think of the costumes?

We’re sure we’ll learn much more about the film during tomorrow’s Hall H panel for the film.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits theatres March 25, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.