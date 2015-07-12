Here's the new 'Batman v Superman' trailer that just got a standing ovation at Comic-Con

Warner Bros. is delivering during its huge movie panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Saturday.

After debuting new footage for movies “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and Peter Pan adaptation “Pan,” the studio floored the crowd in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with footage from its upcoming DC cinematic universe, including next summer’s DC villain movie “Suicide Squad.”

However, the biggest reveal was a new trailer for “Batman v Superman.”

Fans are going nuts over it.

Apparently, it was so good that the audience stood up to give it the applause it deserved.

Audience is on its feet whooping and cheering for the Batman vs Superman footage once it ends.

— Ben Fritz (@benfritz) July 11, 2015

Woah….Hall H going nuts, standing ovation for new #BatmanvSuperman footage just shown #ComicCon. (lots of destruction, darkness)

— Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) July 11, 2015

The Batman v Superman trailer got a standing ovation! Fans are chanting “play it again!” #ComicCon2015 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/AYhbcUT0oZ

— IBatman (@BotmunTweets) July 11, 2015

Before it had the chance to possibly leak online, Warner Bros. released it themselves.

Great move!

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.