Here are the brands that appear most in 'Batman v Superman'

“Batman v Superman” had a big opening weekend grossing $420 million worldwide.

The superhero epic included surprise appearances not only from other heroes of the DC canon, but big name brands like Samsung, Ray Ban, and CNN. But which ones appear the most?

Concave Brand Tracking, a marketing company that tracks and analyses brands in entertainment content, recorded the brands which appear the most in “Batman v Superman.”

Here are the ten brands that appear the most, according to Concave:

1. Samsung

2. CNN

3. TD Tom Davies

4. Moscot

5. PBS

6. Jeep

7. Dodge

8. Oakley

9. Nortel

10. Ray-Ban

Interestingly, “Batman v Superman” has the most brand visibility (on-screen appearances of branded products) of all the recent live action Batman films. Read on to see a few of the brands that appeared:

The car that Bruce drives while navigating the destruction of Metropolis is a 2016 Jeep Renegade. We get several shots of the vehicle making tight turns around the explosions from Superman’s battle with General Zod.

Where would Superman be without his magical Daily Planet glasses? The signature thick-rimmed specs have always been the signature part of his “Clark Kent” persona and in “Batman v Superman,” they come courtesy of British frame designer Tom Davies.

Not to be outdone, Alfred wears stylish specs as well. In every scene with Bruce’s trusted butler he wears custom Moscot specs.

There are a number of shots featuring CNN and its reporters. Soledad O’Brien and Anderson Cooper both appear in the film during fictive news segments to discuss Batman, Superman, and mysterious electrical outages in Metropolis that happen towards the film’s climax.

In addition to being a genius engineer, hand to hand combatant and gadget designer, Bruce Wayne is a master hacker. We see him breaking military grade encryption while literally taking a nap. The computer screens are furnished courtesy of Samsung and, as the most well represented brand in “Batman v Superman,” we see several shots of slick computer screens with very cool graphical interfaces.

Samsung is also the laptop of choice for the Daily Planet reporters.

You can view Concave’s full report here.

