'Batman V Superman' Director Teases New Photo Of Ben Affleck As The Dark Knight

Disney and Marvel have been releasing new images of its “Avengers” sequel at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday. Naturally, it makes sense for Warner Bros. to tease a new image for its next big blockbuster “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Director Zack Snyder tweeted out a new image of Ben Affleck as Batman himself to commemorate the Dark Knight’s 75th anniversary this year.

Warner Bros. will hold a panel Saturday to show off some of its new films including the final instalment of “The Hobbit” trilogy. “Batman V Superman” is currently not on the schedule to appear.

