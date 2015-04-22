Here's how Batman's suit will look in 'Batman V Superman'

Finally! We have our first good look at the new Batsuit in the “Batman V Superman” film.
Director Zack Snyder shared the image on Twitter shortly after an Imax trailer event around the country for the upcoming 2016 film.
Thanks to everyone that turned out for the #MondayBvSSpecialIMAXEvent screenings tonight! #BatmanvSuperman pic.twitter.com/52KvKy1lUi
— ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) April 21, 2015
Here’s a bigger version of the image.
Little dark, right? We brightened it up a bit so you can get a better look at the cape and cowl.
Now, we’re talking.
It sure looks worn, but it also looks like we may get a traditional black and grey Batsuit.
It reminds us of a mix between Frank Miller’s suit from “The Dark Knight Returns” and the more recent “Arkham” video game series from Rockstar.
Here’s the “The Dark Knight Returns” suit:
Here’s the Caped Crusader in Rocksteady’s “Batman: Arkham City”:
What do you think?
“Batman V Superman” is in theatres March 25, 2016.
