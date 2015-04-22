Here's how Batman's suit will look in 'Batman V Superman'

Finally! We have our first good look at the new Batsuit in the “Batman V Superman” film.

Director Zack Snyder shared the image on Twitter shortly after an Imax trailer event around the country for the upcoming 2016 film.

Here’s a bigger version of the image.

Little dark, right? We brightened it up a bit so you can get a better look at the cape and cowl.

Now, we’re talking.

It sure looks worn, but it also looks like we may get a traditional black and grey Batsuit.

It reminds us of a mix between Frank Miller’s suit from “The Dark Knight Returns” and the more recent “Arkham” video game series from Rockstar.

Here’s the “The Dark Knight Returns” suit:

Here’s the Caped Crusader in Rocksteady’s “Batman: Arkham City”:

What do you think?

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres March 25, 2016.

