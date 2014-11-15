'Batman V Superman' Will Reportedly Include This One Iconic Batman Scene

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead about “Batman V Superman.”

If there’s one thing most people know about Batman, it’s the Caped Crusader’s origin story.

For those who may not be familiar, *mini-spoiler* a young Bruce Wayne’s parents are

murdered point blank in front of him in a dark alleyway after attending a screening of “The Mask of Zorro.” *mini-spoiler*

Naturally, every time a new incarnation of the Caped Crusader comes to screen, whether on TV or in movies, there’s always the opportunity to film this monumental scene over again. We’ve seen it revisited and reimagined so many times

that when Fox’s TV show “Gotham” premiered, Vulture put together a supercut of all the times we’ve watched Batman’s origin story on screen.

Well, it looks like we’ll be seeing the scene once again in “Batman V Superman.”

Comicbook.com noticed fan Dan Marcus has been posting photos and videos on Instagram from the film’s Chicago set and it looks like we’re in for a flashback to another young, teary-eyed Bruce Wayne.

Sorry Batfans, nothing is sacred.

Here are a few of the photos below. You can check a lot more photos from the set on Marcus’s Instagram, here.

They are actually using “The Mark of Zorro”! #BatmanvSuperman #bvschicago A photo posted by Dan Marcus (@danimalish) on Nov 11, 2014 at 12:08pm PST

Filming resumes tonight. #BatmanvSuperman #bvschicago A photo posted by Dan Marcus (@danimalish) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:48pm PST

The Wayne’s. #batmanvsuperman #bvschicago A photo posted by Dan Marcus (@danimalish) on Nov 11, 2014 at 7:50pm PST

One interesting takeaway is the use of “The Mask of Zorro.”

Comic fans will notice it’s the same film that shows up in Frank Miller’s classic graphic novel “The Dark Knight Returns,” revolving around an older Bruce Wayne who comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl once again.

DC Comics We’ve been reading through ‘The Dark Knight Returns,’ so we recognised the scene immediately.

Director Zack Snyder has previously said he will not adapt the four-part graphic novel but he has reportedly met up with Miller previously to discuss “The Dark Knight Returns.”

When the film was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, Snyder said the graphic novel “will help tell that story.”

“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” will be released in theatres March 25, 2016.

