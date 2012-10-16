These Funny Movie Parodies Poke Fun At Flawed Apple Maps

Developers and critics have been coming down on the iPhone 5’s Apple maps.



Others have been noticing them, too.

Movieclips put together three parodies showcasing fictional character’s frustration with the new app, and they’re pretty funny.

Here’s the app showing Katniss (“The Hunger Games”) a “safe” route to the Cornucopia:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And, maybe the Joker wasn’t to blame for Rachel Dawes’ demise in “The Dark Knight”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The best may be of “The Shining” featuring Jack Nicholson’s character chasing Danny.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

