The trailer for the R-rated 'Batman: The Killing Joke' is dark and disturbing

The first-ever DC Comic original movie to have an R-rating, “Batman: The Killing Joke” is an adaptation of the legendary 1988 comic of the same name in which the Joker captures and tortures Batgirl and Commissioner Gordon to prove anyone can have “one bad day.” This leads to a showdown between Batman and the Clown Prince of Crime.

The trailer certainly shows off the disturbing aspects of the story.

Longtime voices of the franchise Kevin Conroy, as Batman, Mark Hamill, as the Joker, return here.

Watch the trailer below. The animated feature will be out on DVD in July through Warner Bros. Animation.



Batman: The Killing Joke – Official Trailer #1… by comicbookdotcom

