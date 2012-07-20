This 'Batman: The Animated Series' Promo Is The Best 'Dark Knight Rises' Trailer Mashup

The Hub plays reruns of “Batman: The Animated Series” every morning. Somehow, we just stumbled upon this promo trailer for a BTAS marathon the channel whipped together mixing the Emmy Award-winning series with a trailer for “The Dark Knight Rises.”



The best part? It features all of the original voices from “Batman: The Animated Series” including Kevin Conroy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

