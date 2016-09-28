I played the latest episode in this new Batman game and it had a pretty horrifying glitch

Telltale recently released the next chapter of its new Batman game, and while I highly recommend it to any Batfans, I was a bit taken aback by one of the glitches that I came across while playing.

If you’re not familiar with the game, the story-driven point-and-click adventure puts you in control of the Batman and his alter-ego, billionaire Bruce Wayne. A number of timed multiple-choice prompts allow you to decide what kind of Batman you want to be: the Caped Crusader who plays by the rules or the more menacing Dark Knight who tackles crime with a more violent and brutal approach.

There are multiple outcomes for the game depending on your narrative choices. So I usually do more than one playthrough of Telltale’s games to see if I missed out on anything good the first time around.

I finally played episode 2, “Children of Arkham,” over the weekend and, as a fan of the Dark Knight, it’s worth a play. It’s a pretty short 90 minutes or so. Since the game isn’t based on any prior Batman story, it explores and redefines some core moments in Batman’s history. For example: Wayne’s parents are apparently crime lords now. (What!?)

All was good until my second playthrough Sunday when the game had a few glitches. This happens here and there in video games. But this one was just too big to ignore.

The episode starts off in Crime Alley. If you know anything about Batman, you’ll recognise that as the place where Wayne’s family was brutally murdered after a night out at the movies.

Telltale Gotham’s wealthiest inhabitants get murdered in an alley and they got this tiny plaque … on the ground??

Wayne had a flashback trying to recall exactly what happened that night so many years ago. As Wayne walks through a black and white mist to the past he encounters the memory of his family at gunpoint by a gangster by the name of Joe Chill.

But as I made my way closer to the scene, I noticed that something was terribly wrong.

Where was Martha Wayne’s face!?

Telltale Something tells me this is not how Bruce remembers his mum.

All you could see was just eyeballs and teeth floating among a pile of hair. This is what happens when a texture fails to load in a game.

I thought the face may come back into view during the flashback sequence if I moved around slowly.

But nope.

She didn’t even reanimate when Chill brutally shot and killed her and her faceless body slowly fell to the ground.

The creepiest part may have been that her mouth was still moving.

Poor Martha.

Soon after the game crapped out and I had to play the entire scene over. My third time playing, mama Wayne’s face was back in its place. (Thank goodness!)

Telltale This is how Martha Wayne is supposed to look in this scene.

Telltale RIP mama Wayne.

You can watch a clip of my gameplay below:

I’ve noticed at least one other player who has come across the Martha Wayne face glitch.

It’s not the only bugs players have been spotting. Some PC players reported game crashes and audio issues while playing the first part of the five-part game series from Telltale.

Others have had issues with some black lines across the screen during gameplay.

The glitch I game across reminded me of one of the most notorious game glitches in recent history when multiple skin textures didn’t load during gameplay in “Assassins Creed: Unity.”

Ubisoft If you thought a faceless black and white figure was horrifying, colour takes things to an entirely different level.

Have you come across any glitches or bugs while playing “Batman: A Telltale Series”? I want to hear about them! Send screenshots and an email to [email protected]

